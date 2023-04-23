W.E.S.T. of Windsor training more women for skilled trades through week of workshops
One of the organizations behind a weeklong series of trades exploration workshops is hoping they will get women excited about entering the skilled trades.
Women’s Enterprise Skills Training of Windsor (W.E.S.T.) is celebrating a milestone of helping 260 women who have gained technical skills and pursued skilled trade careers through the organization's training programs.
In an effort to add more women to that list, W.E.S.T. is hosting a week of "trades exploration workshops" for women in partnership with Unifor Local 444.
The workshops will be run out of the local union office on Turner Road.
"The participants will get to do some hands-on activities, like wire a light fixture and actually see it work. They'll be doing some robotics. They'll be hearing from experts in the industry. We also have employers stopping by," said W.E.S.T of Windsor Executive Director Rose Anguiano Hurst.
W.E.S.T. is currently recruiting new participants to join its Electrical Pre-Apprenticeship Program, the Construction and Craft Trades Program, and the CNC/Industrial Mechanic Millwright Pre-Apprenticeship Program for women.
According to Hurst, more than 50 women are expected to attend the workshops this week.
"The Trades Exploration Workshops will help prospective participants make an informed decision before getting accepted into the programs," the organization said in a statement.
The statement continued, "During these sessions, participants will have the opportunity to meet other women from the skilled trades ... and learn about various career pathways in the skilled trades sectors."
Women can register for the trades exploration workshops by using this link.
