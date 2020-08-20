WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor Essex Care for Kids Foundation has received a $5,000 donation toward its new “The Giving Book” fundraising initiative.

The donation from HBPO Canada marks the first contribution which will go directly toward purchasing paediatric equipment in the community.

The Giving Book was created as an alternative to the many fundraising events that were cancelled due to the pandemic.

W.E. Care of Kids’ latest initiative asks donors to consider redirecting their event sponsorship dollars to the sponsorship of very specific pieces of equipment for the organizations W.E. Care for Kids supports.

The president of W.E. Care for Kids Mike Brain will join HBPO Canada staff at a socially distanced cheque presentation on Monday to celebrate “what he hopes will be the first of many purchases that are sure to follow.”