W.E. Care for Kids launches $25 for 25 campaign to celebrate anniversary

The Windsor Essex Care for Kids Foundation (W.E. Care for Kids) is celebrating a milestone by launching a new $25 for 25 campaign to help fund local causes.

The organization has been raising funds for pediatric healthcare in the region for 25 years. In celebration of that, W.E. Care for Kids is asking residents to make a $25 donation while encouraging 25 others to do the same.

Since 1997, W.E. Care for Kids has raised more than $8.5 million in support of equipment for paediatric programs and services at local hospitals as well as the John McGivney Children’s Centre, Ronald McDonald House Windsor, The Learning Disabilities Association of Windsor Essex, Family Respite Services, Windsor Essex Child Youth Advocacy Centre, Connections Early Years Centre and Windsor Essex Therapeutic Riding Association.

Donations made through the organizations stay in Windsor-Essex and fund local programs. W.E. Care for Kids organizers say they have a goal of $25,000 for this campaign.

To donate, visit wecareforkids.org.