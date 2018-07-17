

CTV Windsor





Chatham-Kent is still looking for workers to staff the two dozen polling stations for the municipal election on Oct 22.

Some of the positions include site manager - deputy returning officer and greeter.

Election Coordinator Lucas Chambers says full training will be provided for each position.

Work will also be offered during the advance polls on Oct. 11 - 13.

Pay ranges from $175 to $300 in total, depending on the position.

An election employment application needs to be filled out before Friday July 27.