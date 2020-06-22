WINDSOR, ONT. -- Organizers of a community-wide food drive are looking for more volunteers to ‘make a miracle happen.’

The June 27th Miracle event runs this Saturday throughout the region. Residents are being asked to put non-perishable food donations on their porches.

More volunteers are needed to help collect the items, which will go towards helping those affected by food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are overwhelmed by the level of buy-in and the support we have had from the community since we announced the June 27th Miracle,” said Steve Truant, member of the organizing committee. “But with such a large scale event we need as many donors and volunteers as possible to help us ensure we meet our goals of engaging the entire community and helping our neighbours in need.”

The June 27th Miracle leadership team and Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens will share more information at a news conference on Tuesday. The team is expected to outline how the entire Windsor-Essex Community is able to participate in this event ̶ through their selected means of participation ̶ in a safe manner.

Truant said the organizing team is looking to raise awareness to make sure there is a non-perishable item on every porch in the community at noon on June 27.

They are also continuing to accept volunteers to help on Saturday with sign up’s available for a number of different tasks, including: picking up food off of porches in the community, sharing information about the June 27th Miracle on social media and removing food from vehicles at rural drop-off points.

Personal protective equipment will be provided in necessary situations and safety protocols will be followed in all roles.

“I am so in awe of what the June 27th Miracle is doing for those in our community who need food assistance,” said June Muir, chief executive officer of UHC and president of the Windsor Essex Food Bank Association. “My staff and I see firsthand the struggles of those who need our help to feed themselves and their families. The fact that this event is a way for the entire community to come together to help in these tough times almost brings me to tears.”

Those wishing to volunteer are asked to fill out the form online by Thursday, June 25 at 5 p.m.