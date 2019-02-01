

CTV Windsor





Organizers for the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix are looking for a few hundred volunteers to help host this year's event.

The 30th Grand Prix event in Detroit's history will take place on May 31-June 2 on Belle Isle.

Grand Prix volunteers will become members of the Detroit Grand Prix Association (DGPA) and will serve as ambassadors for the Grand Prix, Belle Isle and the city of Detroit during race weekend on Belle Isle.

The DGPA hopes to recruit approximately 1,100 volunteers for this year's event and with over 500 people already registered for 2019, the organization is looking for several hundred more to join the team.

DGPA members assist in nearly every aspect of the Grand Prix on Belle Isle, working as ushers and ticket scanners, providing hospitality shuttle services and more during the three-day motorsports festival on Belle Isle.

Volunteers will also get the opportunity to experience the Grand Prix from behind the scenes and be part of a very positive event in the community that remains focused on giving back to Belle Isle Park.

The 2019 Grand Prix will feature world-class racing, live music, entertainment, interactive displays, food, drinks and fun for the expected 100,000 fans that will visit the Raceway at Belle Isle Park over the course of the weekend.

Lear Corporation returns as the sponsor of the Grand Prix volunteer program once again in 2019.

Those interested in becoming a DGPA volunteer for the 2019 Grand Prix can visit www.DetroitGP.com and select the "Volunteer" link.