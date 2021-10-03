WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Town of Tecumseh is seeking volunteers for the 2021-2022 Snow and Leaf Angels Program.

Town officials say 42 volunteers helped last year clearing snow and leaves for more than 40 residents. Up from 2019, when 12 volunteers were able to support over 25 residents in town.

“Our volunteers are the backbone of many of our programs in Tecumseh,” Mayor Gary McNamara said in a news release.

“The Snow and Leaf Angels are truly angels to many residents in the community, and we are so grateful for their time and effort through some of the worst weather, helping those in need.”

Volunteers are matched with seniors and persons with physical disabilities living in the town. The angels clear snow and leaves from town sidewalks and driveway entrances for those in need of assistance.

Angels are provided with toques and shovels, if needed, and are matched with the residents they support. Organizers say the program is a great way for high school students to complete their 40 hours of community service and for families to volunteer together.

As part of the ongoing restrictions related to COVID-19, volunteers and residents do not interact with each other and volunteers are required to bring their own equipment. The Town also reminds volunteers and residents to maintain social distance while working.

For more information about the program and volunteer applications, visit the Snow and Leaf Angels page on the Town’s website or contact Tecumseh Town Hall at 519-735-2184, Ext. 143.

Seniors (those 65 years or older) and persons with physical disabilities can apply for assistance by contacting the Town by phone or completing the online form on the Snow and Leaf Angels page on the website.

The program begins Oct. 31 and ends March 31.