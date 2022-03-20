Visitor removes mask at hospital, COVID-19 outbreak later declared: WRH

Windsor Regional Hospital officials are issuing a reminder to the public after they say a visitor removed their mask and a COVID-19 outbreak was declared at Ouellette Campus.

Hospital officials said recently a visitor attended a patient in the hospital and removed their mask while with them.

“The visitor later tested positive for COVID-19 and unfortunately passed on the infection to two patients in the same room, leading to an outbreak declaration for the 8 East floor at Ouellette Campus,” said a news release from the hospital on Sunday.

“In the hospital, please keep your mask and eyewear on and follow all personal protective equipment guidelines.”

All essential caregivers are required to wear a face shield in addition to a mask while visiting a patient. Face shields will be provided to essential caregivers on entry to the hospital or on the unit.

Individuals are asked to refer to the WRH policy regarding these issues and limited exemptions for patients/essential caregivers not to wear a mask.

The provincial government is lifting mask mandates at most indoor settings on Monday, but they are still required in hospitals, long-term care homes, public transit and select other facilities.