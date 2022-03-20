Visitor removes mask at hospital, COVID-19 outbreak later declared: WRH

A disposable face mask is shown attached to a woman’s arm in Old Montreal, Sunday, July 18 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes A disposable face mask is shown attached to a woman’s arm in Old Montreal, Sunday, July 18 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Amid new bombings, Ukraine now seen as a war of attrition

Ukrainian authorities said Sunday that Russia's military bombed an art school sheltering about 400 people in Mariupol, and tearful evacuees from the devastated port city described how 'battles took place over every street,' weeks into the siege.

A man walks next to an apartment building hit by shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Marienko)

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver