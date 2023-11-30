Vision Zero plan, including new 40km/h speed limit, approved by standing committee

In the five years Gary Kaschak has been on city council, the most complaints he receives “is about traffic.”

Kaschak, chair of a Vision Zero Board, wants to see speed limits in residential neighbourhoods lowered to 40 km/h.

It's one of the many recommendations of a Vision Zero framework that was presented to Windsor's Environment, Transportation and Public Safety Standing Committee during its Nov. 29 meeting. The framework is expected to be discussed by city council in the spring.

“There's proven facts that crashes or collisions or if a person gets hit at a lower speeds they've got a better chance to live,” Kaschak said.

Residents like Melanie Strilchuck are indifferent about a proposed change in speed limit.

“We drive safely on our street because we know that there's children and pets and people that use the street right,” Strilchuck said. “If they think that's necessary I wouldn't disagree with it.”

Pat Fournier says he’d rather see the speed limit remain at 50 km/h.

“Just use more types of four ways just to bring traffic under control a little bit more rather than all these straightaways,” he said.

Kaschak says safety is at the heart of Vision Zero.

“We really want to make sure that people walking, people on bicycles, people driving have a better chance of not getting hit, not getting hurt,” he said.

The overall plan was approved during Wednesday's standing committee meeting. The next step is to take to city council.

Kaschak says there are a lot of traffic calming tools that could be introduced after the speed limit is brought down to 40 km/h including the age old stop sign.

Speed bumps like the ones found on Kildare Road near Tecumseh Road are also an option.

“It slows the traffic down. Before they put them in people would go flying up and down this street terribly fast and it wasn't safe for the children,” said a Kildare resident.

There is one traffic calming idea that Debbie McMahon says doesn’t work. The words “Slow Down” are painted in front of her home.

“They still fly by,” McMahon said. “In the winter time you won’t even see that. If you look at it right now it’s not bright white.”

Other traffic calming tools include rumble strips and centreline flex posts.

“When you see obstacles on the road it tends to make you wanna slow down and to look at the speeds a little bit more,” said Kaschak. “Radar feedback signs that flash how fast you're going are important.”

The plan will go to council early next year.