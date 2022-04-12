Visa inconsistency may separate Ukrainian family, again

Tiffany Frame is concerned for the Ukrainian family she hopes to greet when they arrive in Canada Friday.

“8:35 am. they're flying into Toronto...or are they?” Frame said.

There is a lot of uncertainty Tuesday as Frame tries to figure out why part of the family received a visa and the others did not. Five are scheduled to land in Toronto Friday.

The three adults have their visas. The two children, aged three and six, have yet to receive theirs.

“We don't know how these kids are going to get here and we don't know what's holding up the process,” Frame said. “These applications were submitted in March after they opened up and we still don't have answers.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in Edmonton Tuesday, didn't have a clear answer either when asked if more immigration agents need to be hired to expedite the visa process in order to keep families together.

“The immigration department and entire government is doing everything we can to welcome as many people as we can from as many places as we can as quickly as possible,” he said.

That's little solace to Frame who has reached out to local members of parliament for help.

“Thankfully they've been really helpful, but we're being told even the immigration offices in Ottawa aren't taking their phone calls which is incredibly frustrating,” Frame said.

Compounding the frustration is the inconsistency of the immigration office.

Six other members of the same family are scheduled to arrive in Windsor-Essex at the end of the month from Sweden. In that case the kids already have their visas. It's the adults that are waiting.

“I feel like there's no rhyme or reason as to the approval process,” Frame said. “Are these kids in a queue? Are they missing information? We're not getting any feedback from the IRCC.”

Frame feels this is the wrong time for the government to be fumbling the baton.

“Six and three years old. They've seen things that some of us haven't seen in 30-40-50 years,” she said. “How is this fair? None of this is fair.”