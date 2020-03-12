DETROIT -- Michigan's largest universities are suspending face-to-face classes, and courts have been advised to consider postponing trials.

It's the fallout after Michigan's first two cases of coronavirus were announced.

Michigan State and Michigan said Wednesday that online classes will last until the week of April 19.Similar moves have been announced at Central Michigan and Michigan Tech.

Wayne State in Detroit has added another week to spring break.

Michigan Chief Justice Bridget McCormack is telling judges to consider postponing jury trials unless a criminal defendant is in jail or there have been long delays. It's a recommendation, not an order.