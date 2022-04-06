Virtual Wheatley meeting to provide updates on site work and explosion investigation
Municipal officials are planning a virtual meeting to provide updates regarding on-site work and the ongoing investigation into last year’s explosion in Wheatley.
It will be held Saturday, April 9 at 10 a.m.
The meeting will also discuss a potential reduction in size of the evacuation zone in downtown Wheatley caused by the explosion at 15 Erie Street North that destroyed a building and required 20 people to seek medical aid.
As a result of the explosion in August 2021, 67 households and 44 businesses and not-for-profit organizations had to be evacuated. There were no fatalities.
The meeting will be viewable on the municipal Facebook site and YouTube channel. No registration is needed.
Following a presentation, questions submitted onscreen will be submitted to a panel including municipal officials and others.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
U.S. targets Putin's daughters, Russian banks in new sanctions
The United States on Wednesday announced sanctions targeting Russian President Vladimir Putin's two adult daughters and said it was toughening penalties against Russian banks in retaliation for 'war crimes' in Ukraine.
Russian media campaign falsely claims Bucha deaths are fakes
As gruesome videos and photos of bodies emerge from the Kyiv suburb of Bucha, Kremlin-backed media are denouncing them as an elaborate hoax — a narrative that journalists in Ukraine have shown to be false.
Who is currently eligible for a fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose across Canada?
As more transmissible COVID-19 variants continue to emerge and experts warn of the potential for waning effectiveness of vaccines against severe disease, health officials are advising provinces and territories to begin rolling out fourth doses, or second booster shots, to Canadians.
Russia's failure to take Kyiv a defeat for the ages: analyst
Vladimir Putin's forces have shifted away from Kyiv, to eastern Ukraine. Ultimately, the Russian leader may achieve some of his objectives. Yet his failure to seize Kyiv will be long remembered for how it defied prewar expectations and exposed surprising weaknesses in a military thought to be one of the strongest in the world.
Ont. woman opening home to family of 11 from Ukraine
A woman from LaSalle, Ont., is preparing to open her 100-year-old home to a family of 11 fleeing the war in Ukraine.
Officers who handcuffed innocent Indigenous man, granddaughter 'acted oppressively': retired judge
A former judge appointed to assess two Vancouver officers' actions when they handcuffed an innocent Indigenous man and his granddaughter in 2019 has determined they 'acted oppressively,' a B.C. First Nation says.
Canadian airlines among carriers asking appeal court to quash passenger rights rules
Canadian airlines are asking a Federal Court of Appeal panel Wednesday to quash rules that bolstered compensation for passengers subjected to delayed flights and damaged luggage.
Ontarians aged 60 and up eligible for fourth COVID-19 vaccine Thursday
Ontario residents aged 60 and older will be eligible for a fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose starting Thursday.
Federal budget set to include surtax on big banks' pandemic profits
Thursday's federal budget will include a surtax on financial institutions that have made huge profits during the pandemic, CTV News has learned. In being asked to share their wealth, the big chartered banks and major insurance companies are bracing for the new targeted measure that is expected to increase their corporate income taxes. How much more they will have to pay, is set to be detailed in the budget.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph getting ready for fourth booster rollout
With the Wednesday announcement from the province that the fourth COVID-19 vaccine shots will soon be available for those 60 over, Region of Waterloo and Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health are getting ready for the rollout.
-
Brantford family calls for increased youth mental health services after losing 12-year-old daughter
The family of 12-year-old Grace McSweeney says she passed away March 28 after a long battle with depression. Feeling like the system failed them, they are now pushing for more mental health resources for youth.
-
Grassroots group in Stratford sending medical supplies to Ukraine
A Stratford group has made a large donation of medical supplies to Ukraine, and they continue to collect items needed by doctors and hospitals.
London
-
New COVID-19 related death recorded Wednesday: Middlesex-London Health Unit
The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting a new COVID-19 related death Wednesday.
-
Canadian soldiers to conduct wildfire emergency exercises north of London, Ont.
Residents shouldn't be alarmed if they see Canadian soldiers and military vehicles north of London later this week.
-
Careless smoking ruled as cause of Tillsonburg, Ont. apartment fire
Officials say careless smoking has been determined as the cause of a fire that displaced dozens of tenants from a Tillsonburg, Ont. apartment building last month.
Barrie
-
RVH appoints new president and CEO
The Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre board of directors as hired a new president and chief executive officer.
-
No injuries reported in downtown Barrie fire
Crews quickly extinguished a small fire near Barrie's waterfront on Tuesday evening.
-
Drugs, programmable vehicle key fobs seized during traffic stop in Barrie
On Monday, three men from Quebec were in a Barrie court after police discovered drugs and break and enter tools during a traffic stop.
Northern Ontario
-
Police warn motorists about moose near Hwy. 17 west of Sudbury
Ontario Provincial Police in the northeast says they have received numerous calls about a moose hanging around Highway 17 west of Sudbury.
-
Violence in M'Chigeeng frustrates chief
It's been a few sleepless days for M'Chigeeng First Nation Chief Linda Debassige, who is in the midst of dealing with another shooting in her community.
-
Rainfall warning in effect for Sudbury, Sault, Manitoulin Island
Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for several communities in northeastern Ontario, beginning this afternoon and lasting into the evening.
Ottawa
-
Ontarians aged 60 and up eligible for fourth COVID-19 vaccine Thursday
Ontario residents aged 60 and older will be eligible for a fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose starting Thursday.
-
Ford defends public absence of top health official amid sixth wave of pandemic
Premier Doug Ford is defending the relative absence of Ontario's top doctor from the public eye amid a sixth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
These Ottawa neighbourhoods have the fastest-growing home prices
A recent report shows a major jump in housing prices in suburban Ottawa.
Toronto
-
Ford defends public absence of top health official amid sixth wave of pandemic
Premier Doug Ford is defending the relative absence of Ontario's top doctor from the public eye amid a sixth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Ontarians aged 60 and up eligible for fourth COVID-19 vaccine Thursday
Ontario residents aged 60 and older will be eligible for a fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose starting Thursday.
-
Ontario reports 1,074 people in hospital with COVID-19, 32 new deaths
Ontario health officials say there are currently 1,074 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 168 patients in intensive care.
Montreal
-
Liberals offer their 'mea culpa' on Bill 96 CEGEP amendment as premier mulls removing clause
The Quebec Liberal Party appears to be caught in the middle of a language firestorm over an amendment to Bill 96 it proposed and is now trying to withdraw.
-
Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations rise again, several thousand test positive
Quebec reported another increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations Wednesday and thousands more people have tested positive for the virus.
-
Heavy rain to hit Montreal ahead of the weekend
Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Greater Montreal.
Atlantic
-
Maritimer 'dream team' supplies non-lethal military gear to Ukraine territorial units
Two Canadians with ties to the Maritimes have been teaming up to provide non-lethal supplies to Ukraine's territorial forces.
-
'I'm so grateful': Maritimers open their homes to Ukrainians fleeing the war
Surrounded by welcome cards made by Sarah Toma’s students, Ann Vasiutkena is adjusting to a new feeling of home.
-
New Brunswick's top doctor isn't considering mask mandate for schools, despite pressure
Despite pressure from the public, and fellow medical professionals, Dr. Jennifer Russell says she’s still not considering mandating masks in New Brunswick classrooms.
Winnipeg
-
Pedestrian struck by vehicle dies in hospital: WPS
A man in his mid-twenties has died in hospital after he was hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning.
-
Selkirk Bridge closed due to high water levels
The Selkirk Bridge is closed until further notice due to high water levels.
-
Four people facing drug trafficking charges following Dufferin arrests: WPS
Four people are facing drug trafficking charges after a search warrant was executed on a Dufferin-area home earlier this week.
Calgary
-
1 dead in southeast Calgary house fire
A woman was killed Tuesday night in a fire at a fourplex home in southeast Calgary.
-
Advocates push for Alberta's screening of spinal muscular atrophy in newborns to continue
The test for SMA was added to Alberta’s Newborn Metabolic Screening Program in February. It's now one of 22 conditions officials look for.
-
Calgary warms a lot by Friday, then cools a lot by Sunday
And away it goes. The large low that kept wind speeds well above comfortable for many in southern Alberta has left us behind.
Edmonton
-
2 Grande Prairie schools evacuated over 'potential threat': police
There was a heavy RCMP presence at Grande Prairie Composite High School and Peace Wapiti School, they told the public at 10 a.m.
-
Federal budget set to include surtax on big banks' pandemic profits
Thursday's federal budget will include a surtax on financial institutions that have made huge profits during the pandemic, CTV News has learned. In being asked to share their wealth, the big chartered banks and major insurance companies are bracing for the new targeted measure that is expected to increase their corporate income taxes. How much more they will have to pay, is set to be detailed in the budget.
-
Ukrainians pore over grisly aftermath of atrocities
Ukrainian authorities gathered their dead and collected evidence of Russian atrocities on the ruined outskirts of Kyiv, as the two sides geared up Wednesday for what could be a climactic push by Moscow's forces to seize the country's industrial east.
Vancouver
-
Officers who handcuffed innocent Indigenous man, granddaughter 'acted oppressively': retired judge
A former judge appointed to assess two Vancouver officers' actions when they handcuffed an innocent Indigenous man and his granddaughter in 2019 has determined they 'acted oppressively,' a B.C. First Nation says.
-
Vancouver bridge briefly blocked by protesters, drivers warned to expect delays
Commuters heading in or out of Vancouver were warned to expect delays Wednesday morning after a protest blocked a bridge to the city.
-
Homicide team called to investigate suspected shooting in South Surrey
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called to a home in South Surrey after a suspected shooting early Wednesday morning.