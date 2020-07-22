WINDSOR, ONT. -- Four McDonald’s owner operators from southwestern Ontario have joined together to create a virtual trivia night event to help raise funds for local Ronald McDonald House charities.

One Windsor owner will have four restaurants participating.

Ronald McDonald House depends greatly on the proceeds and donations from the annual McHappy Day that is held each year in Canada, but the event had to be postponed due to COVID-19.

Organizers are hoping the trivia night on Thursday, July 23 will help recuperate some of those funds.

On the day of the event, 10 per cent of all sales from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. will be donated directly to RMHC-SWO. The four local McDonald’s restaurants participating are on Drouillard Road, Walker Road, Dougall Avenue and Howard Ave, as well as others throughout Southwestern Ontario.

Participants can save a virtual spot at http://www.rmhc-swo.ca/trivia.