WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor-Essex healthcare and municipal leaders participated in a joint virtual town hall meeting today about COVID-19.

Watch here:

Windsor Regional Hospital CEO David Musyj says the physical distancing and other measures are working, but we can’t take our feet off the gas.

“It’s a war. Just keep doing what you are doing,” says Musyj.

He says the region is doing better than predicted at this time, but it’s still too early to tell what will happen.

Windsor-Essex residents and local media had a chance to ask local leaders questions and hear an update on the COVID-19 pandemic.

There was a range in questions during the town hall about testing, long-term care facilities, the homeless population, ventilators, case count surges, PPE, healthcare workers’ mental health and the shutdown of public transit.

“If we save one life by doing this, I think it was the right decision,” says Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens regarding the transit closure decision.

The meeting started at 12 p.m. Wednesday and lasted about an hour.