Virtual town hall planned to answer COVID-19 questions from residents
Published Tuesday, April 14, 2020 2:10PM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, April 14, 2020 2:20PM EDT
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor-Essex residents will get a chance to ask local leaders questions and hear an update on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Healthcare and municipal leaders will participate in a joint virtual town hall meeting on Wednesday, April 15 and 12 p.m.
Hospital officials say residents will hear how the pandemic is being addressed in the region.
The livestream event will take place on Windsor Regional Hospital’s Facebook page.
Residents can also send questions in advance to publicaffairs@wrh.on.ca.
Who will be attending?
- Dr. Wajid Ahmed, Medical Officer of Health, Windsor-Essex County Health Unit
- Janice Dawson, President and CEO of Erie Shores HealthCare
- Drew Dilkens, Mayor of Windsor
- Janice Kaffer, President and CEO of Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare
- David Musyj, President and CEO of Windsor Regional Hospital
- Gary McNamara, Warden of Essex County