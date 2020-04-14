WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor-Essex residents will get a chance to ask local leaders questions and hear an update on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Healthcare and municipal leaders will participate in a joint virtual town hall meeting on Wednesday, April 15 and 12 p.m.

Hospital officials say residents will hear how the pandemic is being addressed in the region.

The livestream event will take place on Windsor Regional Hospital’s Facebook page.

Residents can also send questions in advance to publicaffairs@wrh.on.ca.

Who will be attending?