WINDSOR, ONT -- Remembrance Day ceremonies across the nation are being held Wednesday including in Windsor, Ont. albeit in a different way.

The annual ceremony in Windsor will look very different this year with no choirs, crowds, or large laying of wreath ceremony.

The City is inviting only a small number of veterans to the ceremony that will be marked by moments of silence and musical interludes.

The public is reminded not to come down to the event if you did not receive an invitation.

The ceremony will be live streamed by the City and right here by CTV News Windsor.

This year’s ceremony carries a special weight as it marks the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War.

Anyone who can’t watch the ceremony is encouraged to stand outside their residence or business at 11 a.m. to observe two minutes of silence.