Virtual job fair looks to fill 100 full-time positions in Windsor-Essex
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Job Shoppe is hosting a three-day virtual career fair with over 100 full-time positions available.
The company says they have over 100 full-time, ongoing production associate positions available in Windsor-Essex County.
There are immediate full-time openings on all shifts (days, afternoons, swings, nights, weekend) and the positions pay $14 to $18 per hour.
The Job Shoppe says they are also offering exclusive work perks, weekly pay, benefit packages and a referral bonus program.
The post says they are looking for candidates who have six months or more of experience working in a fast-paced environment, High School Diploma or GED equivalent, two work-related references, ability to work 8, 10 or 12-hour shifts, plus overtime as needed, ability to perform repetitive movements (bending, twisting and lifting), reliable transportation and a desire to work with purpose.
How to participate RSVP to the Virtual Career Fair:
- Step 1 - Submit your resume to careerfair@thejobshoppe.com
- Step 2 - Choose your time slot for a video call at http://www.calendly.com/thejobshoppe/jobfair
- Step 3 - Interview virtually during your time slot
Interested participants can RSVP to The Job Shoppe’s Three-Day Virtual Career Fair on Sept. 15- Sept 17.