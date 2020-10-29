WINDSOR, ONT. -- The first to two virtual events for public input on route options for the Chatham to Lakeshore Electrical Transmission line is now open for review and comment.

The online open house runs until early next year and a live virtual discussion is scheduled from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 5.

Both events are meant to provide an update on the Class Environmental Assessment process and refinements to the proposed routes.

“To support the future needs of our customers and the booming regional economy, we need to build an electricity network that energizes life for residents, industries and businesses for years to come,” said Daniel Levitan, vice president, stakeholder relations, Hydro One.

These engagements follow the virtual information centres hosted by Hydro One in May where nearly 4,000 residents attended, making it one of the company’s most attended community engagements to date.

The Chatham to Lakeshore Transmission Line is expected to increase the amount of available power to the region by 400 megawatts, the equivalent of energizing a community the size of Windsor.

Last year, Hydro One announced infrastructure upgrades to improve power reliability in the Essex region, which combined with the new transmission line, is expected to increase the amount of available power in the region by 1,000 megawatts – or enough to power a city about the size of Ottawa.

Residents can submit their input and find further information on the Hydro One website.