A fourth person has pleaded guilty to a bullying incident in Windsor that was caught on video and went viral.

AM800 News has learned that a Windsor teen, who can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, pleaded guilty Monday to assault.

In November 2016, the victim who has cerebral palsy was taunted, pushed and punched by a group of teens at Pillette and Wyandotte.

The incident was recorded by one of the accused and the video received a million hits on social media.

In total, four teens and one adult were charged in the incident.

Three other people have pleaded guilty in the case.

All of the accused have received probation terms for the crime.

The fifth accused is slated for a trial this summer.