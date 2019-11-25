WINDSOR – A man had non-life-threatening injuries after a “violent” home invasion in east Windsor.

The Windsor Police Service Major Crimes Branch is investigating and looking for information related to the case.

Officers responded to the 1500 block of Francois Road for a report of a break and enter in progress on Thursday 3:15 p.m.

Police believe that suspects were wearing balaclavas and entered a residence. It is believed one suspect brandished a sawed off shotgun and another suspect had a handgun.

The suspects fled the area in a white Chevrolet Impala.

Police say this incident is not believed to be random and there is no direct threat to public safety.

One suspect has been arrested and police are looking for two other suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.