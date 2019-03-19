

CTV Windsor





Hundreds of people gathered at the University of Windsor to honour the 50 victims killed in the terrorist attack in New Zealand.

The vigil was held Tuesday at the University law building, where the organizers read the names of the victims aloud as part of the 30 minute ceremony.

The vigil was hosted the Muslim Law Association of Windsor.

Organizers said it's important to honour the lives that were taken away for such a senseless reason.

“We're all Canadian. We're all rallying together,” said Mariam Jammal, the president of the Muslim Law Association.

The group is made up of law students and faculty, who say they are working together to address issues of Islamophobia, and broader issues of discrimination.

A moment of silence, along with prayer was held during the vigil.

“Take this as an opportunity to check in on your loved ones. Check in on people you know within the Muslim community and see if they need any support. See what you can do within your own circles to help make sure this never happens again," added Jammal.

A 28-year-old man remains in custody following the shootings at two mosques in Christchurch.

Residents in the New Zealand community are beginning to return to a semblance of normalcy.

Streets near the hospital that had been closed for four days reopened to traffic on Tuesday as relatives and friends of the victims continued to stream in from around the world.

Thirty people were still being treated at the Christchurch hospital, nine of them in critical condition, said David Meates, CEO of the Canterbury District Health Board. A 4-year-old girl was transferred to a hospital in Auckland and is in critical condition. Her father is at the same hospital in stable condition.