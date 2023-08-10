Video vindicates Windsorite charged with being at the Ambassador Bridge blockade
The Democracy Fund has released video to CTV News that shows protestor Eric Lemmon’s perspective on the police enforcement on February 13, 2022.
“That video showed the seconds leading up to his arrest,” said lawyer Alan Honner. “And it showed him at all times to be on the sidewalk.”
Honner said Lemmon was first charged with mischief and then disobeying a court order.
“The issue here was that he was charged with mischief but specifically with obstructing traffic, vehicular traffic to the Ambassador Bridge, and you can't do that if [you’re] on the sidewalk,” said Honner. “And so the Crown attorney really did the right thing in this case. They looked at the evidence and they said there's no reasonable prospect of conviction.”
The Ministry of the Attorney General confirmed to CTV News Lemmon’s charges were withdrawn on August 1, 2023, but did not provide a reason for it.
Honner said his client is relieved.
“He really believed in his factual innocence and he was not willing to admit to something that he didn't do,” said Honner.
Since his February arrest, Lemmon had been under strict bail conditions, including staying away from the Ambassador Bridge and Windsor-Detroit Tunnel, and certain areas downtown.
In the beginning, the Democracy Fund was representing 13 protestors arrested in February.
In April 2023, charges of mischief and disobeying a court order were withdrawn against another man, Alex Gorecki.
TDF represented the client during a number of court appearances, subsequent to which the Crown agreed to withdraw the charges as there was “no reasonable prospect of conviction," a news release dated April 3, 2023 reads.
Honner said they have 11 other clients who are set for trial starting this coming September and lasting well into 2024.
According to Honner, a conviction on charges like these “could perhaps be a conditional discharge, which is not a criminal record, but it's a finding of guilt,” all the way up to a jail sentence of no more than 45 days.
