VIDEO: Transport theft caught on camera

Windsor police are looking for two men in relation to the theft of a transport truck. Aug. 9, 2023. (Source: Windsor police) Windsor police are looking for two men in relation to the theft of a transport truck. Aug. 9, 2023. (Source: Windsor police)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WHO classifies EG.5 as COVID-19 'variant of interest'

The World Health Organization on Wednesday classified the EG.5 coronavirus strain circulating in the United States and China as a 'variant of interest' but said it did not seem to pose more of a threat to public health than other variants.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver