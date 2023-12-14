Video shows tool theft from east Windsor construction site

WINDSOR
    Windsor police are asking the public for help identifying two men wanted for stealing tools from a construction site in east Windsor.

    On Tuesday, officers were called to a construction site in the 1600 block of Lauzon Road between Tecumseh Road East McHugh Street, for a report of a theft.

    Police say two males were captured on surveillance stealing several 14 DeWalt batteries, five DeWalt chargers, two reciprocating saws, two grinders, and several impact drivers.

    The first suspect is described as a white male with a large build. At the time of the incident, he wore a brown baseball hat, a burgundy hoodie, black jeans, and a red bandana.

    The second suspect is described as a white man with a thin build. At the time of the incident, he wore a green and black plaid jacket, a black toque, and an orange bandana.

    If you can identify the individuals or have information related to this incident, please call the Windsor Police Service Target Base Unit at (519) 255-6700, ext. 4350. You can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at (519) 258-TIPS (8477) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

