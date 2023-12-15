WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Video shows three suspects in attempted robbery at jewelry store: Windsor police

    Police say three masked suspects entered a jewelry store in the 100 block of Eugenie Street West on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2023. (Source; Windsor police) Police say three masked suspects entered a jewelry store in the 100 block of Eugenie Street West on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2023. (Source; Windsor police)

    Windsor police are looking for three suspects following an attempted robbery at a jewelry store.

    Police say three masked suspects entered a jewelry store in the 100 block of Eugenie Street West shortly after 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

    However, upon seeing a police officer on contract duty inside the business, the suspects quickly retreated to a waiting Honda CRV and fled the scene at a high rate of speed.

    The three suspects are described as males wearing dark clothing and face masks.

    They fled in a blue 2018 Honda CRV with Ontario licence plates.

    Investigators urge residents and businesses in the area of the 100 block of Eugenie Street West to review their security surveillance cameras for evidence.

    Anyone with information or video footage is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Kid Rock says he is done boycotting Bud Light

    Kid Rock is changing his tune on Bud Light. He was one of the first people to declare a boycott on Bud Light after the beer brand briefly partnered with a transgender influencer, leading to a significant and lasting sales slump.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News