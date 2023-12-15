Video shows three suspects in attempted robbery at jewelry store: Windsor police

Windsor police are looking for three suspects following an attempted robbery at a jewelry store.

Police say three masked suspects entered a jewelry store in the 100 block of Eugenie Street West shortly after 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Case #: 23-142850

Police searching for three suspects after attempted robberyhttps://t.co/1oJQM7n8Dq@CStoppers with information pic.twitter.com/2wBnj8M1td — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) December 15, 2023

However, upon seeing a police officer on contract duty inside the business, the suspects quickly retreated to a waiting Honda CRV and fled the scene at a high rate of speed.

The three suspects are described as males wearing dark clothing and face masks.

They fled in a blue 2018 Honda CRV with Ontario licence plates.

Investigators urge residents and businesses in the area of the 100 block of Eugenie Street West to review their security surveillance cameras for evidence.

Anyone with information or video footage is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.