Video shows suspect stealing over $1,000 in items from Windsor pharmacy: police

Windsor police are asking the public for help identifying a male suspect wanted in a break-in and theft investigation at a local pharmacy.

Officers were called to a pharmacy in the 5000 block of Tecumseh Rd. E. for a report of a break and enter around 3 a.m. on Oct. 6.

Police say they obtained video surveillance footage that showed the suspect stealing over $1,000 in merchandise and causing damage to the store.

The suspect is described as a white male with a medium build. At the time of the incident, he wore a black baseball cap, grey pants, brown shoes, and a camouflage green jacket.

If you can identify the suspect or have any information, call the Windsor Police Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. You can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

If you or someone you know is an affected person in need of support, please call Victim Services Windsor Essex County at 519-723-2711 or the Victim Assistance Unit at Windsor Police at 519-255-6700, ext. 4879.