Video shows stunt driver busted on E.C. Row Expressway

Windsor police are showing the public a behind-the-scenes look at getting pulled over on E.C. Row Expressway.

Police posted a video to their social media pages on Friday of a driver going 155 kilometres per hour in a 100 km/hr zone on Jan. 6.

Last week our Traffic Unit dealt with another stunt driver.



The vehicle was impounded for 14 days and their license has been suspended for 30 days.



Dangerous driving endangers the public. pic.twitter.com/88w4YhD1Sq — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) January 13, 2023

The vehicle was tracking eastbound on the expressway between Central Avenue and Lauzon Parkway.

The vehicle was impounded for 14 days and their license has been suspended for 30 days.