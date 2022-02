Emergency crews responded to a vehicle crashing into a house in Forest Glade on Tuesday night.

Windsor police report it took place in the 3000 block of Robinet Road at 7:12 p.m.

.@WindsorPolice Units are on scene of a vehicle vs house in the 3000 block of Robinet Rd. @WindsorFire1 assisting with structural safety & @EssexWindsorEMS as checked patience. #Windsor pic.twitter.com/aWHImEKkOq — On Location (@_OnLocation_) February 2, 2022

Windsor fire crews were checking the structural safety of the house.

More details coming.