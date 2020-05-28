Victory Cruise Lines suspends Great Lakes cruise for remainder of 2020
Published Thursday, May 28, 2020 4:29PM EDT Last Updated Thursday, May 28, 2020 5:14PM EDT
A cruise ship is seen in Halifax in this undated image.
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Victory Cruises Lines which usually makes a stop in Detroit amid its Great Lakes sail is suspending all trips for the remainder of 2020.
The company cited prolonged government restrictions and uncertainties of future travel.
The cruise line will instead be focusing its efforts on the upcoming 2021 season.
The company says new health and safety measures are being implemented and next year will see new itineraries and updated routes.