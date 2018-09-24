

The Canadian Press





A survivor of the Ontario nurse who killed eight elderly patients says she no longer knows who she is because Elizabeth Wettlaufer consumes her.

Beverly Bertram made the statement at closing submissions at the inquiry examining the actions of Wettlaufer, who confessed to killing eight patients with insulin overdoses and attempting to kill four others at long-term care facilities and private homes in southwestern Ontario.

The 70-year-old Bertram told the inquiry that seniors who need care get no respect -- and that while she doesn't condone the nurse's actions, if Wettlaufer had been given respect as a person, the killings would not have happened because people would have stopped her.

Bertram says Wettlaufer cried for help many times -- and none was given.