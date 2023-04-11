Victim injured during car theft at east Windsor parking lot
Windsor police say a person was injured while trying to stop their car from being stolen Monday afternoon as the suspect allegedly dragged the victim while driving off.
Officers were dispatched to the 7500 block of Tecumseh Road East around 2 p.m. for a robbery report.
Once on scene, police learned the suspect stole a red, four-door 2009 Saturn Vue that was left idling in a commercial parking lot.
Police say video surveillance shows the suspect getting inside the vehicle and tries to flee the scene. When the owner goes to intervene, police say the suspect struck another vehicle and dragged the victim “a short distance.”
The victim was treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say a short time later officers were called to the 3100 block of Jefferson Boulevard for a gas theft involving the stolen vehicle and suspect.
Police are looking for the public’s help identifying the suspect.
He is described as a white man between the ages of 30-40 years old and a medium build. At the time of the robbery, police say he wore a black and grey baseball hat, grey sweatshirt, grey jogging pants, and black and white running shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com
