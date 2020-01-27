WINDSOR -- Windsor police say one person is being treated in hospital after a report of an armed robbery.

Officers were called to the 1300 block of Ouellette Avenue and 1300 block of Pelissier Street at 1:41 p.m. as part of the investigation.

Police say the victim is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A section of the Emergency Department parking lot at the hospital on Goyeau Street has been taped off.

Officers are examining a small grey car that is in the area.

Police say it is part of the same investigation on Ouellette Avenue and they are working to determine if they are related.