A section of the Emergency Department parking lot at the hospital on Goyeau Street has been taped off in Windsor, on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. (Bob Bellacicco / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR -- Windsor police say one person is being treated in hospital after a report of an armed robbery.
Officers were called to the 1300 block of Ouellette Avenue and 1300 block of Pelissier Street at 1:41 p.m. as part of the investigation.
Police say the victim is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
A section of the Emergency Department parking lot at the hospital on Goyeau Street has been taped off.
Officers are examining a small grey car that is in the area.
Police say it is part of the same investigation on Ouellette Avenue and they are working to determine if they are related.