Victim allegedly attacked by three men during home invasion

Chatham-Kent police say three men broke into another man’s house early Sunday morning and assaulted him with weapons, one suspect has been arrested.

Police say the men broke into the house with the intention of assaulting the man inside. During the incident, the suspects allegedly used weapons to assault the victim.

The victim was able to detain one of the suspects long enough for police to arrive and take them into custody.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police believe the incident was isolated, and public safety is a concern.

The investigation remains ongoing.