

Chatham, CTV Windsor





Via Rail service between Windsor and London has resumed.

Passenger train service along the Southwestern corridor was interrupted after a truck hit a rail bridge in the Chatham area on Saturday.

Crews were able to repair the bridge allowing trains to begin running again.

Via Rail estimates about 600 passengers were impacted by the service interruption.

Those Via passengers affected by the disruption will be offered a full refund for the untraveled portion of their tickets.