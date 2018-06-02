

Chatham, CTV Windsor





An accident that saw a truck hit a rail bridge near Chatham is causing disruptions to Via Rail travel between London and Windsor.

VIA Rail has had to cancel all trains on the South Western corridor between London and Windsor for the next 24 hours.

Passengers on Train 70 who were already heading east on the line were stranded in Chatham.

Those riders have been given the option to get off the train and make their own arrangements, or to stay on the train that will go back Windsor.

Passengers on train 70 under Via Rail care and custody have been offered alternative transportation.

All other trains on the route will operate between Toronto and London only, with no service or alternate transportation provided beyond London.

Via Rail says passengers will be offered a full refund for the untraveled portion of their tickets without service charges.

Passengers can also choose to travel on another date and exchange fees will be waived.

Trains affected today between London and Windsor are:

-Train 70 between Windsor and London

-Train 72 between Windsor and London

-Train 76 between Windsor and London

-Train 78 between Windsor and London

-Train 71 between London and Windsor

-Train 73 between London and Windsor

-Train 79 between London and Windsor

Via Rail staff estimates approximately 600 passengers are being affected by this incident and say they are communicating with those passengers.

Customers wishing more information or to change their date of travel can call 1-888-842-7245.

Those who are deaf or hard of hearing can call 1-800-268-9503.

VIA Rail says it will keep passengers informed as the situation evolves.