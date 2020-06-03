WINDSOR, ONT. -- A weekend tribute honouring legionnaires and veterans who have passed away in the last year has been cancelled.

The Windsor Veterans Memorial Services Committee organizes the annual event as a courtesy to families.

Organization president Paul Lauzon says the services committee decided it was in the best interest of veterans and families to cancel the memorial.

“Reciting their names and ringing a bell are an integral part of the service for families who gather at the Cenotaph in City Hall Square,” says Lauzon.

Unfortunately, Lauzon adds restrictions from COVID-19 remain a concern for organizers and they chose not to take any chances.

The memorial was scheduled for Sunday morning.