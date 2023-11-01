Veteran marks Remembrance Day with front lawn memorial

With Halloween over, Canadian Armed Forces veteran Roger DeGuire has put up a Remembrance Day display in front of his Windsor home, to honour those who fought for our freedom.

It includes 48 hand crafted wooden soldiers and service people, each holding a Canadian flag.

“I've done this for the last 30 years,” DeGuire explained. “And the Lord help me there, I’ll be doing it for the next 30 years, I hope!”

The 82-year-old is hopeful his front yard memorial at 1842 St. Luke Road serves as a Remembrance Day reminder to those passing by, noting he hasn’t missed a Cenotaph ceremony since leaving the army in the 1960s.

For the last 30 years, Canadian Armed Forces veteran Roger DeGuire has put up a Remembrance Day display in front of his home at St. Luke Road in Windsor, Ont. Pictured on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

He continued, “Thanksgiving for the freedom that we have and in remembrance of all the veterans and comrades that have fought and died for our freedom.”

“It means very much,” DeGuire said.

Earlier this year, DeGuire suffered two heart attacks, noting he asked for help with setting up this year’s display from fellow Windsor Veterans Memorial Service members.

“It's wonderful,” exclaimed Mike Lapine. “It's amazing. I mean, the man made these on his own, just an idea out of his head and he said, ‘I need to do this so people don't forget and they keep remembering how important it is to remember our veterans that paid the ultimate sacrifice to give us the life we have.’”

“It's an honour to be here. Really and truly,” added Olga Schutz.

Deguire and his wife Dorothy also prepare shadow box memorials for the families of veterans or comrades who have died, presenting them each year during the first weekend of June.

DeGuire told CTV News his entire army career was spent in Canada and that he will always appreciate those who served and died for Canada’s freedom.

“I thank my lucky stars for living here today because the flag still stands for freedom and you can't take that away. Freedom is not free,” he added.

According to DeGuire, his front yard display will remain in place until Nov. 25.