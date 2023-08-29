'Very frustrating': Theft and graffiti reported at Seacliff Park Amphitheatre

Reports of theft and vandalism at Seacliff Park Amphitheatre in Leamington, Ont. (Melanie Borrelli/CTV News Windsor) Reports of theft and vandalism at Seacliff Park Amphitheatre in Leamington, Ont. (Melanie Borrelli/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver