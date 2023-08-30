'Very excited': Windsor post-secondary institutions gearing up for fall semester

It’s a busy week for post-secondary institutions in Windsor welcoming students for the fall semester.

The first-day jitters have already started for first-year BScN student Ghasak Daud as she gets set up at St. Clair College orientation week.

“I'm very excited, counting the days. I was scared in the same time,” says Duad.

She says the college made the process very easy.

“They send a lot of emails, you know, you just need to check your emails and you know, go ahead with it and I've been working on it for few months because you know, my program is kind of requires a lot of requirements now,” says Duad.

Student Kataleena Morad says there’s a lot of prep work before heading into the classroom. St. Clair College in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. (Melanie Borrelli/CTV News Windsor)

“To prepare for school, you’ve got to make sure that your books are ready. You've got everything lined up in terms of transportation, time management, how you plan to study,” says Morad.

The college has created a “one-stop shop”, a new system where students can make an appointment so they don’t have to wait in line to get the services they need.

“From registrar's office, financial aid Student Services, parking, any elements that you need to go, we've put them located and set up in the gym,” says VP academic and registrar Mike Silvaggi.

The University of Windsor is also trying to make a smooth transition for students. University of Windsor students look around the campus in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. (Melanie Borrelli/ CTv News Windsor)

“So what they're doing is they're going around connecting to their colleagues, as well as they're learning about campus. They're getting their UWin ID cards and everything. So they're doing a little bit of this and a little bit of that,” says UWindsor associate vice-president of student experience Shetina Jones.

For some international students, it’s their first time seeing the campus in person.

“It's nice. It's actually a big university. I just got here today,” says student Rupa Anjla.

First day of full classes for most post-secondary students will be on Tuesday, Sept. 5.