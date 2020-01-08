WINDSOR -- At least two University of Windsor students were on a Ukrainian passenger plane that crashed in Iran, according to the University of Windsor Students' Alliance.

UWSA president Jeremiah Bowers says he knows at least two students were from UWindsor, but he believes there could be as many as five local students killed.

Assistant professor at the University of Windsor Afshin Rahimi says he was shocked to hear his research assistant Hamid Setarah Kokab and his wife Samira Bashiri were on the plane.

Rahimi says he got a list of five students who were from the University of Windsor who were on the plane. Kokab was a PhD student in mechanical engineering.

“It was very devastating news,” says Rahimi. “I could not handle it and I had to run the class, but I was very emotional and I was also angry. I didn’t know what to do at the moment because I was not expecting any of that.”

Rahimi says he met with Kokab before he went on his trip to Iran.

“I wished him a safe trip,” says Rahimi. “They were going to visit family because it was his first year down here.”

Rahimi says he was shocked because he was waiting to see Kokab when he got back to Windsor.

"He did so well in my class that I wanted to work with him on research projects,” says Rahimi. “So I continued with him outside of classroom and overtime he proved himself to be a very talents very kind person and very capable."

Rahimi says Kokab was 31 years old.

University of Windsor officials tell CTV News they have no comment at this time. CTV News is working to confirm reports of other Windsor students killed in the crash.

Dozens of Canadians were among the 176 people killed when the plane crashed minutes after takeoff from Tehran's main airport, Ukraine's government said on Wednesday.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said the Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800, which was en route to Kyiv when it went down in a field, was carrying 63 Canadians, 82 Iranians, 11 Ukrainian passengers and crew, 10 Swedes, four Afghans, three Germans and three Britons. There were no survivors, authorities said.

Ukrainian authorities initially said it appeared mechanical failure was to blame, but later walked that back, saying nothing had been ruled out.

Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said Wednesday he had been in touch with the government of Ukraine.

"Our hearts are with the loved ones of the victims, including many Canadians," he tweeted.

With files from The Canadian Press.