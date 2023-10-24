Veltman trial resumes, accused returns to the stand

The murder trial for Nathaniel Veltman is underway again Tuesday but the jury has yet to sit in on the day’s proceedings.

According to CTV News Windsor’s Michelle Maluske, legal arguments were underway in the courtroom but because the jury is not present, nothing can be reported.

The jury was released until 12 p.m. for the continuation of legal arguments, and that timeline was extended to 2:30 p.m.

Veltman, 22, has already admitted in court he drove his truck into the Afzaal family while they waited to cross the intersection of Hyde Park Road and South Carriage Road in June 2021.

However, Veltman has pleaded not guilty to four terrorism-motivated first-degree murder charges and one count of terrorism-motivated attempted murder.

Cross examination of Veltman wrapped up on Monday and the defence has said it will call a forensic psychologist to testify about Veltman’s mental health issues.

