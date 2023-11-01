Veltman trial, legal arguments continue
The murder trial of Nathaniel Veltman, 22, continued in court Wednesday with more legal arguments between lawyers and the judge in the jury’s absence.
As the jury is not in the courtroom, the details are not reportable. This is what is called a 'voir dire' or a 'trial within a trial.’
When the trial is complete and verdict rendered media can report all that jury didn't hear.
Some delays have been for judge commitments and for juror medical concerns but a lot of his time has been in voir dires.
Veltman stands accused of intentionally striking a London, Ont. Muslim family with his pickup truck while they were out for a walk in London, Ont. on June 6, 2021.
Four members of the Afzaal family died as a result. Grandmother Talat, her son Salman, his wife Madiha and their teenager Yumnah) while a 5th family member, a young boy then nine, suffered serious but survivable injuries.
Veltman has been charged with four counts of terrorism-motivated murder and one count of terrorism-motivated attempted murder.
The case is the first where Canada's terrorism laws are being put before a jury in a first-degree murder trial.
Veltman has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
The case remains in the hands of the defence. Veltman has taken the stand and testified about his difficult upbringing, his history of mental illnesses, and his self-diagnosed addiction to consuming hateful content online.
Forensic psychiatrist Dr. Julian Gojer has been testifying off and on since last Tuesday. He is expected to continue Wednesday.
CTV Windsor’s Michelle Maluske is live from the courtroom:
LIVE FROM COURT
Veltman trial, legal arguments continue
LIVE FROM COURT
Veltman trial, legal arguments continue
