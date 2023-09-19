Windsor

    • Veltman trial, day 9: Detective to continue testimony

    Justice Renee Pomerance (left to right), Nathaniel Veltman, defence counsel Peter Ketcheson and federal prosecutor Sarah Shaikh attend court at Veltman's trial in Windsor, Ont., Monday, Sept.11, 2023. Federal prosecutors are arguing that a man facing murder charges in the deaths of four members of a Muslim family in Ontario was motivated by white nationalist beliefs, branding the attack as an act of terrorism. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alexandra Newbould

    WARNING: The details in this article may be disturbing to some readers

    The ongoing terrorism-motivated trial of Nathaniel Veltman, accused of intentionally striking a Muslim family in London, Ont. with his pickup truck, enters its ninth day Tuesday as testimony continues.

    Veltman, 22, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of terrorism-motivated attempted murder.

    Grandmother Talat, 74, her son Salman, 46, his wife Madiha, 44 and their daughter Yumnah, 15, were all killed. Their nine-year-old son was “seriously” injured but survived.

    New video evidence was released on Monday at the request of defence lawyer Christopher Hicks, which depicted Veltman’s progress through the London Police Service Headquarters in the first 24 hours after his arrest.

    Det. Micha Bourdeau, who interviewed Veltman after the attack, had his second day of testimony and is expected to continue Tuesday.

    CTV Windsor's Michelle Maluske is live from the courtroom:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

