Veltman trial day 6 — Jury to see videos from inside police headquarters

As the trial of Nathaniel Veltman continues in Windsor Thursday, the jury is expected to see more surveillance videos from inside London Police Service headquarters on June 6 -7, 2021.

Veltman, 22, is facing four charges of murder and one charge of attempted murder in connection with the deaths of a London, Ont. family.

Five members of the Afzaal family were out for a walk along Hyde Park Road on June 6, 2021 when they were run down by a pickup truck in what police allege was a hate-motivated attack.

Four people died, including father Salman, mother Madiha, 15-year-old daughter Yumna, and grandmother Talat. The lone survivor was a nine-year-old boy who was injured, and has since recovered.

Veltman has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Defence lawyer Christopher Hicks told jurors there is four hours of surveillance videos to watch.

The defence wants to show Veltman’s “progress” through the police station after his arrest and before his arraignment on the charges.

CTV Windsor’s Michelle Malukse is live from the courtroom on day 6: