Veltman trial, day 3: Jury finalized in terrorism trial underway in Windsor

A jury has been selected in the trial of Nathaniel Veltman, 22, charged with four counts of first degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

In June 2021, four members of the Afzaal family were killed when they were struck by a pickup truck while walking on a London, Ont. street.

A young boy, then 9, was also hurt but survived his injuries.

The crown alleges Veltman's offences are also “acts of terrorism.”

The trial has been moved to Windsor’s superior court and is expected to last between two to three months.

The jury is made up of eight men and six women.

