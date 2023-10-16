Veltman trial, day 24: Accused continues testimony

WARNING: The details in this article and videos may be disturbing to some viewers

The trial of Nathaniel Veltman, 22, resumed in Windsor's Superior Court Monday with the accused returning to the stand in his own defence.

Veltman has been charged with fourt counts of murder and one count of attempted murder in relation to the June 6, 2021 vehicle attack that killed four members of the Afzaal family.

Grandmother Talat, her son Salman, his wife Madiha and their daughter Yumnah were all killed. Their son, a nine year old at the time, survived serious injuries.

Through evidence previously presented by the Crown, Veltman has admitted he was driving the pickup truck that hit the family.

However, Veltman has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

CTV Windsor's Michelle Maluske is live from the courtroom: