Windsor

    • Veltman trial, day 24: Accused continues testimony

    Share

    WARNING: The details in this article and videos may be disturbing to some viewers

    The trial of Nathaniel Veltman, 22, resumed in Windsor's Superior Court Monday with the accused returning to the stand in his own defence.

    Veltman has been charged with fourt counts of murder and one count of attempted murder in relation to the June 6, 2021 vehicle attack that killed four members of the Afzaal family. 

    Grandmother Talat, her son Salman, his wife Madiha and their daughter Yumnah were all killed. Their son, a nine year old at the time, survived serious injuries.

    Through evidence previously presented by the Crown, Veltman has admitted he was driving the pickup truck that hit the family.

    However, Veltman has pleaded not guilty to all charges. 

    CTV Windsor's Michelle Maluske is live from the courtroom:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Windsor Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WATCH LIVE

    WATCH LIVE Trudeau addressing House on Israel-Hamas war, MPs to hold special debate

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is providing an update in the House of Commons on the 'ongoing situation in the Middle East.' His remarks will come as Parliament resumes for the first time since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack in Israel and the subsequent retaliatory strikes.

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Breaking news updates on Day 10 of the latest Israel-Hamas war

    More than a million people have fled their homes in the Gaza Strip ahead of an expected Israeli invasion that seeks to eliminate Hamas' leadership after its deadly incursion. Aid groups warn an Israeli ground offensive could hasten a humanitarian crisis.

    Government issues travel warning for Lebanon, suggests Canadians leave

    There have now been five Canadians confirmed killed amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, and follow up continues on the cases of three other missing Canadians, the federal government said. A new warning has also been issued for Canadians in Lebanon: 'consider leaving, while commercial means are still available.'

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News