Windsor

    • Veltman trial, day 14: Cross-examination of arresting officer

    WARNING: The video and the details in this article may be disturbing to some viewers

    The trial of Nathaniel Veltman, accused of intentionally striking a Muslim family with his pick-up truck in London, Ont. continues Wednesday with the cross-examination of arresting officer Const. Sarah Cochrane.

    Veltman, 22, has been charged with four counts of murder and one count of attempted murder in relation to the June 6, 2021 vehicle attack.

    Grandmother Talat, her son Salman, his wife Madiha and their daughter Yumnah were all killed. Their son, a nine year old at the time, survived with serious injuries.

    While Veltman has pleaded not guilty to all charges, the defence has admitted the truck that struck them was driven by Veltman.

    On Tuesday, court heard from arresting London police officer Const. Sarah Cochrane who testified about the day of the attack and Veltman’s demeanor during his arrest.

    The trial continues Wednesday morning in Windsor Superior court.

