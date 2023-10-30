Veltman trial continues, down one juror

The jury in the Nathaniel Veltman murder trial is now down to 13 after a juror tested positive for COVID.

Jurors have been offered masks for weeks and Justice Renee Pomerance is reminding them they are welcome to wear one.

“I invite you all to take care of yourselves and test as you see fit,” said Pomerance.

Last week was a short week, as only two-and-a-half days of evidence were heard because of judge commitments, juror illness and medical appointments.

On Monday, the jury is expecting to hear more evidence from Dr. Julian Gojer, a forensic psychiatrist, called by the defence.

Gojer interviewed Veltman, 22, who is charged with four counts of terrorism-motivated first-degree murder and one count of terrorism-motivated attempted murder.

He has told the jury himself he suffers from mental health illnesses like OCD and autism.

On June 6, 2021, members of the Afzaal family were struck. Four of them died. A nine-year-old son also suffered serious but survivable injuries.

CTV News Windsor's Michelle Maluske is live from the courtroom: