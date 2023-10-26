Veltman murder trial continues, forensic psychiatrist returns to the stand

The trial of Nathaniel Veltman, 22, continued in Windsor Superior Court Thursday with forensic psychiatrist Dr. Julian Gojer returning to the stand.

Veltman has been charged with four counts of terror-related murder and one count of attempted murder in an attack on a London, Ont. Muslim family.

The Afzaal family was out for a walk on June 6, 2021 when they were struck by a pickup truck.

Grandmother Talat, her son Salman, his wife Madiha and their 15-year-old daughter Yumnah all died, while their nine-year-old son suffered serious injuries but survived.

Veltman has pleaded not guilty to all charges, but has admitted to the jury he was driving the truck that hit the family.

Justice Renee Pomerance has qualified Gojer to provide "expert opinion evidence" on the assessment, diagnosis and treatment of mental disorders including Obsessive Compulsive disorder (OCD), Autism Spectrum Disorder, depression, complex trauma, personality disorders and substance abuse disorders.

Gojer, who interviewed Veltman after the attack, took the stand as a defence witness Wednesday and will continue to provide evidence Thursday.

CTV News Windsor’s Michelle Maluske is live from the courtroom: