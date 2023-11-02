WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Veltman jury to reconvene Thursday afternoon

    A Windsor police officer is seen outside Superior Court on day one of the Nathaniel Veltman trial in Windsor, Ont., Tuesday, Sept.5, 2023. The trial of a man facing terror-related murder charges in the deaths of four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont., in 2021 has started in Windsor. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dax Melmer A Windsor police officer is seen outside Superior Court on day one of the Nathaniel Veltman trial in Windsor, Ont., Tuesday, Sept.5, 2023. The trial of a man facing terror-related murder charges in the deaths of four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont., in 2021 has started in Windsor. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dax Melmer

    It’s been a slow start to the Nathaniel Veltman murder trial in Windsor Thursday as the jury has been out as the judge and lawyers discuss legal matters subject to a publication ban.

    According to CTV News Windsor’s Michelle Maluske, the lawyers and judge were in attendance Thursday morning discussing legal matters in the absence of the jury that are not reportable by the media.

    As of Thursday afternoon the jury remained out of the courthouse while legal arguments continued.

    In a recent update, Michelle Maluske said the jury returned to the courtroom at approximately 2 p.m., where defence lawyer Christopher Hicks is continuing his 'examination in chief' of their witness, forensic psychiatrist Dr. Julian Gojer. 

    Thursday marks the first time since the jury has been in attendance since Monday afternoon.

    Monday marked the ninth week of the trial and the eighth week of evidence.

    This is a developing story, more to come 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News