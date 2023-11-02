Veltman jury to reconvene Thursday afternoon

It’s been a slow start to the Nathaniel Veltman murder trial in Windsor Thursday as the jury has been out as the judge and lawyers discuss legal matters subject to a publication ban.

According to CTV News Windsor’s Michelle Maluske, the lawyers and judge were in attendance Thursday morning discussing legal matters in the absence of the jury that are not reportable by the media.

As of Thursday afternoon the jury remained out of the courthouse while legal arguments continued.

In a recent update, Michelle Maluske said the jury returned to the courtroom at approximately 2 p.m., where defence lawyer Christopher Hicks is continuing his 'examination in chief' of their witness, forensic psychiatrist Dr. Julian Gojer.

Thursday marks the first time since the jury has been in attendance since Monday afternoon.

Monday marked the ninth week of the trial and the eighth week of evidence.

This is a developing story, more to come